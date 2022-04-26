ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drug-laced wedding food accusations against bride, her caterer

fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bride and a wedding caterer were arrested after deputies say...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterer#Bride#Drugs#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
Gillian Sisley

Man Criticized for Adopting 2-Year-Old Orphaned Child

Families in the US come in all shapes and sizes. The Bureau of Census has found that over 1,300 new families are made every single day, and that about 16% of households are blended. These families can be made up of adopted children, stepchildren, or additional family members living under the same roof.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay for Anti-Gay Wedding

Should promises always be kept, even if they support discriminatory behavior?. The wedding industry is a booming and profitable business. Bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, weddings are no small matter and engaged couples can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Apology for Comeback from Son-in-Law

When does a clever comeback cross the line into disrespectful territory?. It's no secret that in-laws have a reputation for being incredibly challenging and complicating matters in a marriage. In fact, science has proven that interference from in-laws has the chance of increasing a couple's risk of divorce by 20%.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy