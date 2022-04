The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Tuesday, April 26.

They will be enforcing this at an undisclosed location within the city, between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

When checkpoints are publicized, it can reduce crashes involving impaired drivers by up to 20%.

DUI drivers can receive jail time, fees, and other expenses exceeding $10,000.

If you suspect a drunk driver call 9-1-1.