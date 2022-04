Davina Potratz is letting Selling Sunset fans know what to expect from their highly anticipated and "surprisingly emotional" May 6 reunion special, hosted by Tan France. The reality star appeared on Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with Janine Rubenstein to discuss the newest season of the Netflix series, and shared that the reunion is packed with updates for fans, including "updates on how everybody feels about Christine, we hear more from Chelsea and we also hear a little more from Vanessa. I think everyone gives their current status and kind of how they feel about the group and what's going on."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO