How Telstra is trying to entice staff to come back into the office with university-style orientation week with motivational speakers, door prizes and free coffee

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Telstra will host a university-style O-week with free coffee and daily door prizes to entice staff back to the office.

The company will begin the weeklong event next week to encourage more of its 30,000 staff to return to the office after Covid caused a two-year workplace hiatus.

Alex Badenoch, Telstra's 'head of people', said the telco recruited more than 1,000 new staff during Covid lockdowns and as a result many never worked in person with their boss or set foot in the office.

Teleco company Telstra will hold a university style O-week aimed at encouraging employees to return to the office after Covid restrictions forced staff to work from home for two years 

'In my own team, I had a direct report who I never met for six months, and that would be really common for leaders around the place,' she told the Australian Financial Review.

'This is a real opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with people and hopefully have some fun.'

Ms Badenoch said Telstra's O-week has been modelled after universities orientation week where students become acquainted with their campus in a fun and energising environment.

The week of events is set to include traditional welcome-to-country ceremonies, informal chats with the chief executive, motivational speakers, daily door prizes, foyer expos, and free coffee.

'We did not want the message to be the return to the office,' Ms Badenoch said.

'How could we describe it that was a bit fun and energising? It did bring to mind starting university and theoretically learning about the campus and where our lectures were, but probably all at the pub.'

The telco company said it would stay flexible with workplace arrangements - despite the O-week push to have employees back in the office.

The week of events is set to include traditional welcome-to-country ceremonies, informal chats with the chief executive, motivational speakers, daily door prizes, foyer expos and free coffee. Pictured: Ngunnawal woman Serena Williams conducting a welcome-to-country and smoking ceremony

Ms Badenoch said the event would remind staff of the benefits of hybrid work and serve as a re-introduction to employees out of practice with working in the office.

'The last two years has been defined by no choice,' Ms Badenoch said.

'We're not anti-office or pro-office, but we actually just want to embrace a world where people have choice.

'It is hybrid, a lot of the debate is all work from home or office, but we can blend these things, so it's not a topic of conversation.'

In a study commissioned by Telstra, Australian workers said they wanted a mix of flexible home and office-based work.

More than half the 1,250 employees surveyed for the report said hybrid work was more important to them than a five per cent pay rise.

The study showed hybrid work could create 42,000 extra full time jobs over the next decade and add $18 billion to the Australian economy.

It showed businesses that allowed hybrid working were 22 per cent more likely to have higher productivity and, on average, have six per cent more income.

'The companies that are going to be successful in the future will offer people the most flexible way of working,' former Telstra chief executive Andy Penn said.

Telstra's 30,000 workers were some of the first to move to home-based work when the pandemic hit and the company said it will continue to let workers choose to work from home.

Telstra's head of people, Alex Badenoch said O-week will serve as a remind staff of the benefits of working in the office but ultimately employees will be able to choose their workplace arrangements

