Last week, the Editorial Board of the Yale Daily News published an editorial entitled “Mask Off.” In the piece, it asserts that Yale’s requirement of universal masking in classrooms and public transportation should be dropped. It bases this recommendation on a series of cherry-picked and biased arguments, all of which have little to no grounding in epidemiology, the practice of public health. Moreover, the editorial is deeply ableist, ignoring the fact that some students, faculty and staff at Yale may still be at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 due to immunosuppression or other underlying conditions.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO