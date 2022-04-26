ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Anunoby amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and...

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers vs. Raptors: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Fred VanVleet (hip) ruled out again Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out for Game 5 on Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet injured his hip on Saturday during the first half of the Raptors' Game 4 win and he was unable to return to the contest. Scottie Barnes will likely replace VanVleet in the starting lineup on Monday and there will be more ball-handling opportunities available for Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. Armoni Brooks, Malachi Flynn, and Thaddeus Young might see additional minutes off of the Raptors' bench due to VanVleet's absence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Scottie Barnes starting for Raptors in Game 5 in place of injured Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fred VanVleet left Saturday's Game 4 win early due to a hip injury and entered Monday with a questionable tag. He was ruled out early in the day, leaving a massive vacancy at starting point guard in a must-win matchup. For now, that role will go to Barnes, who came off the bench in Game 4 as he recovered from a sprained ankle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid fined $15K for comments about officiating after 76ers' Game 4 loss vs. Raptors

76ers star Joel Embiid was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Monday for comments he made about the officials following Philadelphia's Game 4 loss vs. Toronto in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. Embiid sarcastically congratulated the referees after the Philly's 110-102 defeat in a game in which the Raptors shot 35 free throws and the Sixers only took 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Raptors Receive Tough News On Fred VanVleet

On the brink of elimination, the Toronto Raptors will reportedly be without one of their most important shotmakers Monday. Per ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps, “Fred VanVleet says he won’t play tonight, says he’s taking it day by day from here.”. The Raptors guard suffered a left...
NBA
UPI News

Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers

April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam totaled a game-high 23 points, 10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Myhighplains.com

Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam gave a pregame pep talk to keep the Raptors calm in a hostile Philly environment where they already lost twice and fell into a playoff hole. The message was simple: “Listen to our voices.”. How do they like the sound of this? The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

