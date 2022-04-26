Raptors' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out for Game 5 on Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet injured his hip on Saturday during the first half of the Raptors' Game 4 win and he was unable to return to the contest. Scottie Barnes will likely replace VanVleet in the starting lineup on Monday and there will be more ball-handling opportunities available for Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. Armoni Brooks, Malachi Flynn, and Thaddeus Young might see additional minutes off of the Raptors' bench due to VanVleet's absence.
Comments / 0