Trout went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, double, an additional RBI and a walk in a 4-1 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Trout accounted for the Angels final three runs of the game, with a two-run homer of Triston McKenzie in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth while tacking on a walk in the eighth. After a slow first few games of the season, Trout now has a nine-game hitting streak that's seen him bat .412 with eight extra-base hits and four walks. He now leads MLB with a 1.234 OPS.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO