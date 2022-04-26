76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in loss

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
Joel Embiid is going to get surgery on his right thumb, but that won’t happen until the Philadelphia 76ers season ends. Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb but is intent on playing through it for the time being. Embiid first suffered the...
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
Ben Simmons never made it back to the lineup in time to save the Brooklyn Nets’ season. But it doesn’t sound as if Kyrie Irving isn’t holding anything against his teammate. After the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center, many fans said goodbye...
Danny Green has built a career reputation as a winner. He has won three championships with three different teams, being a part of the Spurs, Raptors, and Lakers. Philadelphia hoped to add the winning touch when they acquired him in 2020 but it hasn't worked out as well as they would have thought it did.
Last season, Trae Young made a name for himself after playing at an elite level of basketball in the playoffs. Behind Young's heroics, the Hawks went to the Eastern Conference Finals and were only defeated by the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Keeping that playoff run in mind, most fans...
Joel Embiid has been playing through a significant thumb injury, and it is one that will require the Philadelphia 76ers star to undergo surgery. That procedure can apparently wait, however. Embiid has a torn ligament in his thumb, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The plan for now is for the five-time...
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in what will be an elimination game for the Nets. They will do so without star guard Ben Simmons, who the team reported would not be playing after previously having Game 4 as a target date for his return.
When Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant a “bus rider” on NBA championship teams, Durant said it all with photos of Barkley’s own former teams. Criticism deserves context: only the greatest players in NBA history have the right to call out fellow players if their game is lacking.
The more things change, the more they stay the same? After Monday’s Game 5 loss to the undermanned Raptors, 76ers center Joel Embiid called on James Harden to be more aggressive; before saying that might be the “coach’s job.”. “I’ve been saying all season since he got...
Charles Barkley is starting to wonder if Ben Simmons already is falling out of favor in Brooklyn. Reports surfaced last week indicating Simmons, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since last June, was gearing up to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons, however, will not play Monday night at Barclays Center, as he reportedly woke up with back soreness Sunday.
Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
