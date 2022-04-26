ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

By Sydney Hernandez
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2Z7a_0fKAkqq400

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars.

Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halts Melissa Lucio’s execution

Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and Omar Canchola Garcia, 19, were booked and charged for the major theft crimes.

“In Edinburg, we had 4 significant thefts and burglaries involving one of our skate parks that was under construction,” said Chief Ayala, “About $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from that construction site.”

Those were not the only thefts that happened in connection to the trio.

Brownsville woman imprisoned for importing over $1 million of meth

Police say the two brothers and friend also stole a dulley on April 3 in Hidalgo County.

Then again on April 15, police say they stole from four separate ranches taking tractors, trailers, UTV’s and ATV’s in Hidalgo County.

Brothers, Juan and Daniel Guerra face multiple counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burglary of a Building, and theft.

Garcia faces charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, two counts of Burglary of a building, and theft.

Weslaco Police say they will also be charging the three criminals with evading arrest after they led police on a high-speed chase.

The evading arrest charge is on top of the burglary and theft charges out of Weslaco.

Pharr Police say they too will be charging the trio for similar crimes that occurred in their area on West Nolana.

“If something is happening in one city, chances are they may be doing the same thing in other cities, so we’re expecting to push forward and hoping to also issue arrest warrants in the near future as well,” said Deputy Chief Juan Gonzalez of the Pharr Police Dept.

The stolen property was recovered from multiple locations in Edinburg, Weslaco, La Feria, Monte Alto, Donna, and Edcouch.

Wordy ballot language confuses some Texans ahead of May 7 election

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says they believe some of the stolen property came as far as Georgetown.

“We do expect there to be more charges filed,” said Sheriff Guerra.

The Edinburg Police Department, along with the assistance of Weslaco Police, McAllen Police Department, Pharr Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),  and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), participated in the search that spanned over multiple days.

“The number of property that has been stolen, from Hidalgo to Cameron and Willacy County, the fact that we got to dismantle organized crime, and pursue the defendants on this case is great,” said Chief Ayala. “This is a really big case involving property that we’ve been able to recover and we’d like to thank our investigators. For the past several days our investigators have worked tirelessly through the night, all day, working recovering equipment, pulling equipment, loading equipment $2 million worth.”

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala says there may be more arrests in connection to these crimes in the future and the case may not be fully closed for several months as the investigation continues.

“The investigation is very early, these other agencies will also be pursuing changes, I venture to say there will be other defendants that we will be pursuing,” said Ayala.

‘This is a tragedy’: House Republicans denounce Biden policies after touring South Texas border

Currently, Sergio Hernandez, 31, is also wanted on a state felony of burglary of a building.

Anyone with information on these incidents, the identities, and/or whereabouts of Hernandez is urged to call Edinburg Police at (956)289-7700 or Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956)383-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Feria, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Private Property#South Texas#Alcohol#Police Dept#Utv#Atv#Weslaco Police
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
Laredo Morning Times

Woman allegedly tried smuggling migrant for $3,000

A woman expected a payment of $3,000 for smuggling one migrant through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Kenya Elizabeth Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy. A blue Ford Escape arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 4:55 p.m. March 31. Agents said the vehicle had four visible occupants. Authorities identified the driver as Rodriguez. She stated they were on their way to San Antonio. Further investigation revealed that one passenger was a migrant who had crossed the border illegally. Rodriguez added that a friend was going to pay her $3,000 for smuggling the migrant, according to court documents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize 548 Pounds of Mexican Cartel Liquid Meth in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility intercepted 548 pounds of liquid meth with an estimated street value of $3 million. “This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy