Nobody knows for sure if the Cleveland Guardians' right-handed pitching prospect Daniel Espino is going to be a major league star, perhaps statistically the next Shane Bieber, but fantasy managers need to look not only at the skills of young Cleveland pitchers, but trust how much success the organization has had in the recent past. Bieber is the extreme example, but Triston McKenzie sure looks pretty good, Zach Plesac has value and remember Mike Clevinger and Trevor Bauer emerged for this franchise. Espino, Gavin Williams and Tanner Burns may be next.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO