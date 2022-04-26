ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Baroque Bash

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti Grammy winner Sir John Eliot Gardiner, founder and music director of the English Baroque Soloists, was in fine form when the 44-year-old orchestra performed at the Granada as part of CAMA’s 103rd international concert series. Playing two works from Mozart – “Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major” and “Symphony...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
Engadget

Historic UK Proms music festival to include its first video game concert

For the first time, the UK’s annual Proms classical music festival will feature a concert dedicated to video game compositions. On August 1st, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Robert Ames, will perform a selection of music from , , , and other influential titles. “Fantastic worlds, epic...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Ailey
Person
Robert Battle
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Rennie Harris
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Extended guitar chords explained

On paper, the idea of extended chords is reasonably simple to grasp: adding extra notes to a chord beyond the root, 3rd and 5th from its ‘parent’ scale. However, once we add in the conventions that govern add, sus and 7th chords, plus concepts such as leaving the 3rd out of a dominant 11th chord to avoid dissonance, and the lack of strings/fingers to hold all these notes down on a guitar, dark clouds within the mind can start to gather…
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baroque#Theaters#Dance#Performing#Multi Grammy#Cama#Transylvanian#Ailey Company#Good Form#Ucsb#Arts Lectures#African American
operawire.com

Renée Fleming, Russell Thomas, Joyce DiDonato, Golda Schultz, Juan Diego Flórez Headline Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 Season

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christina Pluhar’s L’Arpeggiata will join forces with countertenor Philippe Jaroussky for music by Boësset, Cazzati, Guedron, Moulinié, Couperin, and others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Independent

Herb Alpert: ‘I was rich, I was famous and I was miserable’

Nobody soundtracked the swinging Sixties like Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. For 81 consecutive weeks, from October 1965 to April 1967, the Los Angeles-born trumpeter and his group always had at least one record in the US top 10, sometimes as many as four at a time. In 1966 they sold 13 million records, making them bigger than the Beatles. Their playfully kitsch album art became iconic, while their joyous instrumentals were inescapable, scoring everything from adverts for beer and motor oil to hit TV shows like The Dating Game. It was a level of success that the son...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
WYFF4.com

Peace Center announces lineup for 2022-23 Broadway Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center announced Monday the lineup for the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Series. The lineup includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird and Six. (The Peace Center provided a preview video that you can watch above) “You won’t find...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Guardian

Pokémon goes to the Proms: 2022 season to feature first video game music concert

For the past 10 years or so, if you lived in a big city and fancied hearing an orchestra play something from Metal Gear Solid or Sonic the Hedgehog instead of the Romantic period, there has been no shortage of options. Touring orchestras have played music from games such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed for appreciative audiences all over the world. The largest such series, Video Games Live, has been running since 2005 and has played over 400 shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Sydney and elsewhere. But this summer, for the first time, video game music will be part of the BBC Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A concert on 1 August will feature orchestral selections and adaptations from soundtracks spanning gaming history, including The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus and Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze dead at 74

German electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze has died, aged 74, his son Max has confirmed. In a short statement on the musician's social media pages, he said: "In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy