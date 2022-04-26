PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 5 Graves County 1

The No. 6 ranked Como-Pickton Lady Eagles finished their season strong Thursday, with a 10-0 win over Rivercrest. Thursday was not only their final regular season game of the year, but also Senior Night for the Lady Eagles. Seniors Jordyn Mahoney, Annie Franklin, Alyssa Corona, Marrisa Corona and Kara Tift were all honored before the game.
Macie Bell put East Wilkes ahead for good against Ledford with a bases-clearing double in the Lady Cardinals’ 9-4 win last Thursday. Whether it was a no-hit performance inside the circle or a strong senior night sendoff, East Wilkes kept aspirations of its first conference softball title in seven seasons very much alive.
BOWLING GREEN — Senior guard Leon Ayers III has committed to Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Ayers played in 27 games and had 14 starts with Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last season. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. He turned in four outings of 20 or more points, including a 20-point effort in the Dukes’ game against BGSU in December.
Comments / 0