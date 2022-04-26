PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 5 Graves County 1

BOWLING GREEN — Senior guard Leon Ayers III has committed to Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Ayers played in 27 games and had 14 starts with Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last season. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. He turned in four outings of 20 or more points, including a 20-point effort in the Dukes’ game against BGSU in December.

