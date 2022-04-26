ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Police to take back prescriptions at events in April

By Press Release
Dearborn Press & Guide
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 29 and, April 30, the Dearborn Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by safely disposing of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. You can bring your pills for disposal to the west...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Understand How Fentanyl Works

US drug overdoses reached another record high last month, with the CDC attributing nearly two thirds of overdose deaths to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The increasing prominence of the drug, which can be lethal even in small doses when injected or snorted, has rightly generated alarm. But across the country, law enforcement responses to cases involving fentanyl shows that cops still don’t seem to understand anything about how the drug actually works.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Reuters

Walgreens flooded Florida with addictive opioids, lawyer tells jury

April 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) supplied billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, contributing to an addiction epidemic in Florida, a lawyer for the state said on Monday in a civil trial against the pharmacy chain. Walgreens filled one in four opioid prescriptions in...
POLITICS
KHQ Right Now

TONIGHT: Family fighting Fentanyl epidemic after suspected overdose of 17-month-old baby

A preventable tragedy. That's how the grandmother of a 17-month-old baby who died from a suspected fentanyl overdose describes the heartbreak that her family is going through. Sharon Murfin's granddaughter Serenity died late last year after somehow coming into contact with the drug. Sharon wrote to our help me Haley in hopes of channeling her overwhelming grief into helping your family avoid the same thing. She started a nonprofit called "Serenity: Family over Fentanyl" to try and help law enforcement and health experts fight what they're calling an epidemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Drug Abuse#Dearborn Police#Beaumont Hospital#Walgreen#Dea#State#Americans
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNEM

Flint police investigating triple shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in the city of Flint. On Sunday, April 24 at 3:29 p.m., officers from Flint Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue for the incident. According to the initial investigation, three people were...
FLINT, MI
MLive

3 injured during shootout in Flint Sunday afternoon, police say

FLINT, MI – Three people were taken to the hospital after a shootout Sunday afternoon on the city’s north side. Michigan State Police authorities told MLive-The Flint Journal that the three people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, while inside a moving vehicle in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue, between Industrial Avenue and Selby Street.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia will no longer consider fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia

Addiction recovery advocates are eagerly awaiting the governor’s signature on a recently passed bill that decriminalizes fentanyl test strips. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The strips that determine whether a substance contains fentanyl are currently considered paraphernalia in Georgia. Fentanyl test strips are in a legal gray area because,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy