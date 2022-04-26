ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect attempts escape in LAPD room

By Linda Dela Cruz
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bail hearing for the suspect in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 5.

Juan Baron’s bail hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m.

Baron’s attorney made the request to reschedule the bail hearing on Monday, April 25.

Court documents showed photos of what prosecutors said was Baron making an escape attempt in Los Angeles while he was alone in the interview room. He was trying to push the wall panels, and he tried to pull a wall panel back.

On Tuesday, March 8, at around 1 p.m., the medical examiner chief investigator, forensic anthropologist and evidence specialist entered 73-year-old Gary Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home after police said a bathtub in the master bathroom was filled with a concrete-plaster substance with a layer of coffee grounds on the surface.

Baron is accused of murdering Ruby and encasing his body in cement, within a tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

According to court documents, the murder occurred between January and March.

