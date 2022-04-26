ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week (April 18-24)?

By Ross Van De Griek
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week for April 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote below. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

SOFTBALL

Victoria Ash, Bishop Verot

Ash struck out 10 batters in four innings back on April 23, in a 5-4 win over Estero.

Kali Austerman, Port St. Joe

Austerman drove in four runs back on April 19, in a 15-5 win over Mosley.

Robyn Herron, Sickles

Herron struck out 18 batters in seven shutout innings back on April 19, in a 4-0 win over Durant.

Jordyn Kinn, Barron Collier

The freshman drove in six runs back on April 19, in a 15-3 win over Palmetto Ridge.

Alayna Lowery, Jay

Lowery hit three home runs and drove in seven to lead the Lady Royals to a 3-0 week.

Kylee Tooman, All Saints’ Academy

Tooman drove in six runs back on April 21, in a 16-3 win over Kathleen.

BASEBALL

Jackson Ferris, IMG Academy

Ferris struck out eight batters in a complete-game performance back on April 22 against Jesuit.

Noah Miller, North Florida Christian

Miller drove in four runs back on April 22, in a 13-3 win over Florida A&M

Collin Priest, Mount Dora Christian

Priest scored for runs back on April 22, in a 10-9 win over Master’s Academy.

Adrian Santana, Doral Academy

Santana scored three runs back on April 19, in a 15-0 win over Pembroke Pines Charter.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sadie Davis, Mount Dora

Davis finished 2 nd in the Girls high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) in last week’s District 2A-6 championships.

Gina Fuca, Martin County

Fuca finished 1 st in the Girls 800 meter run finals (2:25.76) in last week’s District 4A-10 championships.

Nyla Fulvi, Keswick Christian

The junior finished 1 st in the Girls high jump (5 feet, 1 ¾ inches) in last week’s District 1A-11 championships.

Kendal Haff, Nature Coast Tech

Haff finished 1 st in the long jump (19 feet) in last week’s District 2A-6 championships.

Reece Knowlton, South Walton

The sophomore ran a 2:17.77 800-meter at last week’s District 3A-1 Championships.

Jaade McBride, George Jenkins

McBride finished 1 st in District 4A-5 with a mile time of 5:40.83 in last week’s meet.

