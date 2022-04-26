Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week (April 18-24)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week for April 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote below. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
View the original article to see embedded media.
SOFTBALL
Victoria Ash, Bishop Verot
Ash struck out 10 batters in four innings back on April 23, in a 5-4 win over Estero.
Kali Austerman, Port St. Joe
Austerman drove in four runs back on April 19, in a 15-5 win over Mosley.
Robyn Herron, Sickles
Herron struck out 18 batters in seven shutout innings back on April 19, in a 4-0 win over Durant.
Jordyn Kinn, Barron Collier
The freshman drove in six runs back on April 19, in a 15-3 win over Palmetto Ridge.
Alayna Lowery, Jay
Lowery hit three home runs and drove in seven to lead the Lady Royals to a 3-0 week.
Kylee Tooman, All Saints’ Academy
Tooman drove in six runs back on April 21, in a 16-3 win over Kathleen.
BASEBALL
Jackson Ferris, IMG Academy
Ferris struck out eight batters in a complete-game performance back on April 22 against Jesuit.
Noah Miller, North Florida Christian
Miller drove in four runs back on April 22, in a 13-3 win over Florida A&M
Collin Priest, Mount Dora Christian
Priest scored for runs back on April 22, in a 10-9 win over Master’s Academy.
Adrian Santana, Doral Academy
Santana scored three runs back on April 19, in a 15-0 win over Pembroke Pines Charter.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sadie Davis, Mount Dora
Davis finished 2 nd in the Girls high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) in last week’s District 2A-6 championships.
Gina Fuca, Martin County
Fuca finished 1 st in the Girls 800 meter run finals (2:25.76) in last week’s District 4A-10 championships.
Nyla Fulvi, Keswick Christian
The junior finished 1 st in the Girls high jump (5 feet, 1 ¾ inches) in last week’s District 1A-11 championships.
Kendal Haff, Nature Coast Tech
Haff finished 1 st in the long jump (19 feet) in last week’s District 2A-6 championships.
Reece Knowlton, South Walton
The sophomore ran a 2:17.77 800-meter at last week’s District 3A-1 Championships.
Jaade McBride, George Jenkins
McBride finished 1 st in District 4A-5 with a mile time of 5:40.83 in last week’s meet.
