ELGIN — Hard work is paying off for the Elgin High School band. After practicing their routine since early in the winter, members of the Elgin High School band are seeing the rewards of their dedication on the big stage. The Huskies took first place at the 1A Special District 4 competition to earn an automatic qualifier to the OSAA state band competition in Corvallis — the trip to state marks the first time an Elgin band has competed in the statewide event.

ELGIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO