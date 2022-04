Around two-fifths of families with children at home were already struggling to pay their bills in early April as the cost-of-living crisis deepened, a survey has found.Some 41 per cent of households with children living at home said they had struggled with their bills over the past week, according to the research carried out on 6 and 7 April.This proportion has increased from 29 per cent two years ago, according to comparethemarket.com’s household financial confidence tracker.The latest findings will not yet have captured the full impact of higher bills and additional financial pressures placed on households in April, including the...

