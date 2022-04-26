ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Republican candidates for Idaho superintendent talk school choice, critical race theory

By Becca Savransky
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h41lV_0fKAa4mX00

Three Republican candidates vying to be Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction sparred on issues Monday night including school choice, graduation rates and critical race theory.

The candidates — incumbent Sherri Ybarra and challengers Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst — faced off in a live debate on Idaho Public Television ahead of the May 17 GOP primary.

The debate featured tense moments and attacks, as each candidate sought to distinguish themselves and their visions. The candidates had differing views on several issues, including whether critical race theory was widespread in Idaho schools, how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled and what steps could help improve early literacy and graduation rates.

Both Durst, a former state legislator, and Critchfield, former president of the State Board of Education, began the debate by saying it was time for a change. Durst came out swinging at both of his challengers. He said they will provide a vision based on “insider views,” and pegged himself as the outsider candidate.

“My vision, the vision of an outsider, is very different,” he said. “I believe we need to do things differently. … I believe we need to get government out of the way and let parents lead as God intended.”

He referenced claims of critical race theory in schools and the “sexualization of students,” and said people should ask themselves whether they are satisfied with the state of education.

Critchfield also said she would bring a new vision to the role. She said she wants to serve as superintendent because teachers, students and families deserve more.

“The core of my vision puts skills and work readiness at the center of an Idaho education,” she said. “And it begins with a strong start when our kids can read and continues throughout as we prepare our students and kids for their lives and their careers.”

Ybarra throughout the debate defended her record and referred to numbers that showed Idaho has improved in its achievement scores since she assumed office. She also touted her experience as a teacher, an accomplishment she frequently cites, and said she has the experience to improve Idaho education.

Durst defends interaction at Idaho Capitol

Toward the beginning of the debate, Durst defended an incident this past legislative session in which he confronted a Republican senator after a legislative committee rejected a parental rights bill he proposed.

Following the vote, Durst approached Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, and warned him that his vote would hurt him in the upcoming election. He then had another interaction with the senator in his office.

Both Woodward and Durst accused the other of being profane during the interaction, and police responded. Following the incident, a statement from Idaho Senate Republican leaders said Durst exhibited “egregious conduct unbecoming of anyone.”

Durst on Monday said senators put politics in front of parents.

“I got defensive about that because I trust parents and I’m a defender of parents,” he said. “I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to apologize for trying to fight for parents because they need it.”

He went on to tout his record as a legislator of getting legislation passed.

“If you want somebody who’s going to be milquetoast and not fight, I’m not your guy,” he said.

Candidates talk school choice

Candidates also faced questions on whether they support school choice — often used to describe using public education funds for students’ enrollment in private or alternative schools — and how they would ensure that students had access to a uniform and thorough system of free public schools.

Durst said he supports legislation that would allow money to follow students who want to attend private or alternative schools.

“That’s how competition works,” he said. “That is part of the Republican platform, and I 100% support it.”

He said he had a plan that would give parents choice, while also protecting rural schools and fulfilling the Idaho Constitution. Throughout the debate, he talked about the importance of giving parents options and letting them be in control of their children’s education.

Critchfield was asked specifically whether she would have supported a bill that died in committee this past legislative session that would have created scholarship accounts that families could use for students’ tuition and fees at private grade schools.

She said she’d have to ensure it would not result in the state’s public schools being defunded, and that it would not come at the expense of rural schools.

Critchfield said she is the only candidate who “fully understands what it means to educate a child in a rural setting.”

“When we talk about choice, we have to look at choice and how we take that in outside of the most populous and urban areas of our state, where it’s limited to nothing,” she said.

Ybarra was asked why, after advocating for school choice, she hasn’t presented a meaningful school choice proposal of her own during her time in office. The superintendent then argued that under her leadership, she’s increased school choice opportunities by more than 40%, but said she would not support vouchers.

“That’s why you saw my staff and myself fight against anything that comes forward that siphons money away from public education,” Ybarra said. “The voters of Idaho have entrusted me with their taxpayer dollars to support public education.”

She added that the state’s rural schools have more challenges than the state’s larger urban schools.

At one point, Ybarra and Critchfield sparred after Critchfield asked Ybarra how she has increased school choice, and tried to interject during the debate.

“Like in a third grade classroom, we teach our students not to interrupt,” Ybarra said. “I was speaking.”

Durst said he believed providing parents with the option to enroll in private schools would improve graduation rates in Idaho.

“If you’re in a district that’s not working, then being able to leverage your authority as a parent to take that money someplace else is how we improve our graduation rates,” Durst said.

Critchfield, however, said the state needs to transform how it educates its juniors and seniors. She said that should be anchored to a work-based experience. That could include internship or apprenticeship opportunities.

“It’s not just about knowing,” she said. “But it’s about doing.”

Ybarra pointed to her work expanding career-technical education choices for students and “more options” within the system of public education.

When Ybarra was asked about why the state’s four-year graduation rate dropped, she pointed to the pandemic. The five-year graduation rate in Idaho improved, according to the State Board of Education.

Durst alleges ‘widespread’ CRT teachings

Critical race theory has continued to be an issue of concern for some legislators and officials, though K-12 teachers and administrators have said it is not taught in Idaho schools. Independent reports at two universities, Boise State and the University of Idaho, also found no evidence to suggest “indoctrination” occurring in higher education.

Critchfield said she hasn’t seen a systemic effort to incorporate critical race theory in schools. Parents are concerned about it, schools say they aren’t teaching it and policymakers don’t know what to do, she said.

School board members need more support, she said.

“They need someone that will help them communicate,” she said. “We want to encourage and make sure that our parents are participating in some of these very important committees and decision-makings at the local level.”

Ybarra said she has visited government and history classes, talked with educators and investigated every allegation of critical race theory that has come across her desk. She also distributed a five-point plan to superintendents to make sure they educated themselves on the issue and took allegations seriously, she said.

Durst said critical race theory is being taught on a widespread basis.

He grouped critical race theory with a number of other terms that have received criticism, including diversity, equity and inclusion and transformative social-emotional learning. He defined the terms as a theory that divides people into two groups: one that is suppressed and one that is oppressor, based upon “the color of our skin and our ethnic background.”

Critical race theory “recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past,” according to the American Bar Association’s website . “Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation, and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation.”

“The time for dialogue is over. Our schools are being infested with these things,” Durst said. “Is it happening in every single school district in the state of Idaho? No, it’s not. But is it happening (on) a widespread basis. Yes.”

At the end of the debate, Durst encouraged candidates to vote for him by making a reference to a phrase known for insulting President Joe Biden.

“On May 17, you’ll get your final chance to do something you’ve wanted to do for a long time, which is say, ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ ” he said.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate .

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Idaho Education Superintendent Candidates Clash in Monday Debate

State superintendent candidates Debbie Critchfield, Branden Durst and Sherri Ybarra verbally dueled for the Republican nomination Monday night, energetically clashing on school policy and trading one-liners in an hour-long debate broadcast across the state. The three GOP primary contenders put their campaign messaging on full display during Idaho Public Television’s...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

New Republican Party formed in North Idaho

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Former elected leaders in Kootenai County, including sheriffs, representatives, lieutenant governors and mayors are forming a new Republican Party. It’s a direct result of, they say, a takeover of the Republican Party by libertarians, constitutionalists, and John Birch society members. As of Wednesday, there...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Branden Durst
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Choice#Republicans#Idaho Senate#Idaho Public Television#Gop
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snake River named one of nation’s imperiled waterways

The threat that dams and climate change pose to wild salmon and steelhead landed the lower Snake River on a national environmental group’s list of the nation’s most endangered waterways. American Rivers released its annual list of rivers the group deems to be critically endangered and placed the Snake in the second spot. That is down one spot from the 2021 list that had the Snake as the nation’s most imperiled. ...
OREGON STATE
KYUK

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill to assert state control over Alaska’s submerged lands

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that would assert more state control over Alaska’s federal lands and waterways. If passed, it would pave the way for less federal regulation and oversight, and it would give the state more control over resource extraction. The goal of the bill is for the state to claim all of Alaska’s submerged lands, which refer to waterways and the lands underneath them.
ALASKA STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
96
Followers
50
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy