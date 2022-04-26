McHale’s home run, one-hit shutout power Weehawken past Wallington - Softball recap

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO