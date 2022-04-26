ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley senior Hari Srinivasan wins Soros Fellowship to pursue Ph.D.

By Claire Judson
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus senior Hari Srinivasan, who currently writes for The Daily Californian, has been awarded the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans — a highly prestigious $90,000 scholarship for children of immigrants to pursue a graduate education. Srinivasan has autism and severe apraxia, a neurological condition that...

www.dailycal.org

