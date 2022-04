HOSCHTON — North Forsyth took the first game off top-seeded Mill Creek, 3-2, but the Hawks rebounded in the nightcap to win 8-2 and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. In the series opener, the difference was that North Forsyth converted its opportunities and Mill Creek did not. That, and the Raiders had Florida State commit Brett Barfield on the hill.

