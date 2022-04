FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL draft is set for Thursday and the New England Patriots will be picking in the final third of the first round. Pick No. 21 is the first of nine draft picks the Patriots currently have following a season in which they finished second in the AFC East division with a 10-7 record before losing 47-17 to the rival Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO