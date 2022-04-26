Bomb squad called to Okawville, Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
When someone goes missing, I can only imagine how unbearable it is for the family. The feeling of hope is strong, but as time goes by, it becomes harder and harder to keep hope alive. But, with the help of friends, community, and law enforcement hope is never lost. On...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine- and drug-related charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Charles D. Spenner, 47, of the 800 block of Summerfield Road, St. Jacob, was charged April 21 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
An Indiana couple has been arrested after authorities say that they starved their 2-month-old son to death. PEOPLE confirms that Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, have each been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. According to News 14, the investigation began in February...
Silence filled much of the air in New Pekin Park Sunday as the flames from candles lit many sad faces. There was a vigil happening for the young boy who was found in a suitcase, in the woods, not too far from the area. However, even though dozens gathered, they...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m. Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking […]
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that on April 20 at about 2:12 a.m., an EPD officer by the name of Helfert was dispatched to a local hospital to help another EPD officer, by the name of Harter, with an arrest. Police say that Officer Helfert spoke to Officer Harter, and […]
