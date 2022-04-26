ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okawville, IL

Bomb squad called to Okawville, Illinois

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBomb squad investigators have been called out to North...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okawville, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Squad
FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

Meth-related charges filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine- and drug-related charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Charles D. Spenner, 47, of the 800 block of Summerfield Road, St. Jacob, was charged April 21 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Shots fired after two men fight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m. Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking […]
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
RACINE, WI
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Panhandler gets busted for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that on April 20 at about 2:12 a.m., an EPD officer by the name of Helfert was dispatched to a local hospital to help another EPD officer, by the name of Harter, with an arrest. Police say that Officer Helfert spoke to Officer Harter, and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy