Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Dog Stolen From SUV in East Hollywood

MELROSE—On Friday, April 22, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a press release asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect in a Melrose robbery. On April 10, after 6:00 p.m., a man was standing out in front of a clothing store on Melrose Avenue in...
A man and a woman in a luxury SUV allegedly held up people in another car on a busy Hollywood street during an attempted robbery that led to a crash earlier this month, police said. The man was later arrested, but authorities are still looking for the woman involved. The...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Armed suspects stole $75,000 worth of jewelry, cash and electronics last week from four men who were renting an Airbnb in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said. The incident is considered a "follow home robbery," a criminal trend in which suspects target victims, follow them and then...
The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
Cbl62 (talk) at en.wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Amidst a bitter custody battle, Eric Denton did not feel safe with his three young children being left in the care of their mother, Liliana Carrillo. But when he sought intervention from the police and child services, he came up short.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
Criminal charges were dismissed Monday against two of three Los Angeles police officers accused of falsifying records that claimed people they had stopped were gang members or gang associates, after a judge earlier this year dismissed similar charges against three other officers. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kerry L....
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
Park Rangers in Griffith Park were called to rescue an elderly man who fell off his bike at the 4358 block of Griffith Park Drive.The 76-year-old man is in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities received the 911 call at around 3:08 p.m.It's unclear what caused the man to fall off his bike but he was transported by paramedics, who performed advanced life saving care and transported him to an LAFD Air Ambulance.
A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
