NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dave and Andela Taylor of Cambridge are facing a crisis they never imagined. They and their two grown children and Andela’s mom, Gloria, are facing it with grace, and hope for change. They say the fire that started in Kansas near the border (Road 702) just hours before blazing across their property, consuming their home, forced by wind gusts up to at least 60-miles-per-hour, happened so fast, and with very little warning. They knew the fire was burning, they knew the wind was blowing, but there were only sporadic messages on Facebook and other social media about its route, and not all of the information agreed.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO