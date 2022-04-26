ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Announces National Hiring Week

By Alyssa Riccardi
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy Six Flags

JACKSON – Six Flags Great Adventure is looking to fill thousands of positions this summer at their theme park as well as Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor.

The company will be hosting a National Hiring Week, from now through May 1, at all of its U.S. locations, including in Jackson, New Jersey.

They will be hiring for positions in areas such as food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, janitorial, maintenance, security and many more. Those interested can apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com, where they can be interviewed one day, and start paid training the next. Team members receive a Team Six Pass along with an allotment of free tickets for family and friends.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags,” said Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits Reyna Sanchez. “We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development, on-the-job training, and the ability to grow with us.”

Six Flags also offers other benefits including paid internships, in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive Team Member events, and flexible scheduling.

Six Flags in Jackson is looking for 4,000 team members to fill positions through January 1, 2023. Most jobs are available to those 16 years of age and older, with select positions open to 14 and 15 year olds. Most positions start at $15 to $20 per hour.

How to Apply in N.J.:

• Complete a job application at SixFlagsJobs.com; or

• Text the word FUN to 732-307-6688; or

• Visit the Six Flags Employment Center in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Fast-Tracked Hiring & Training:

• Candidates can interview the same day they apply

• In-person and video interviews are available

• Training can be completed in person or virtually online

Available Positions:

• Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs)

• In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games

• Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services

• Safari: Gatekeepers, Educators/Guides

• Lifeguards

• Wardrobe: Seamstresses, Launderers and Clerks

• Landscaping

Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari are open for the 2022 season. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will open May 14. Applicants with employment-related questions can email SFGAHREC@sftp.com or call 732/928-2000 ext. 7072700. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatadventure.

Comments / 1

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

