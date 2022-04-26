ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraisers Approved For First Responders

By Chris Lundy
 2 days ago
Berkeley Town Hall (Photo by Jason Allentoff)

BERKELEY – Fundraisers were approved at a recent Township Council meeting for a few local volunteer first responder squads.

Berkeley Township Underwater Search and Rescue will have coin tosses on June 25 and August 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.

South Toms River EMS will have coin tosses on September 10 and November 5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the corner of Dover Road and Davenport Road.

