Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem prevails over Soda Springs
SUGAR CITY - Defense, defense, defense. The Sugar-Salem Diggers and the Soda Springs Cardinals were looking to find ways to prevent scoring on either side. However, it was the Diggers who made points along with defending when it mattered most on Tuesday to beat the Cardinals 43-39. Kennedy Gillette led all scorers with 17 points. Emily Miller added seven points coming off the bench, along with Meg Fillmore and Ashlyn Harris both scoring six points for Sugar-Salem. For the Cardinals, Jinettie Garbett scored 11 points, Abby Goby Goodin scored seven points and Taylor Billman scored six points, which both were 3-pointers.
Post Register
Blackfoot, Shelley players make HCC all-league teams
Blackfoot and Shelley made their presence known on the all-High Country Conference football teams. Blackfoot senior Javonte King, who’s committed to play football at Montana State, was named as the conference offensive player of the year. Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, was named the league’s overall player of the year after leading the Grizzlies to another 4A state title.
Post Register
'It's emotional': Tyler Vander Waal opens up about transferring from ISU
In the hours after Idaho State’s season came to an end, concluding with an unceremonious 38-7 loss to rival Idaho Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena, Taylor Mazzone called Tyler Vander Waal into his office. ISU’s offensive coordinator wanted to chat with his quarterback about the future: Of this team, of the program, of Vander Waal himself.
