SUGAR CITY - Defense, defense, defense. The Sugar-Salem Diggers and the Soda Springs Cardinals were looking to find ways to prevent scoring on either side. However, it was the Diggers who made points along with defending when it mattered most on Tuesday to beat the Cardinals 43-39. Kennedy Gillette led all scorers with 17 points. Emily Miller added seven points coming off the bench, along with Meg Fillmore and Ashlyn Harris both scoring six points for Sugar-Salem. For the Cardinals, Jinettie Garbett scored 11 points, Abby Goby Goodin scored seven points and Taylor Billman scored six points, which both were 3-pointers.

SODA SPRINGS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO