Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Although Shane Bieber attended countless games at the Big A growing up, he’s been too busy to get back home in the summer recently. Cleveland’s ace didn’t realize his boyhood stadium had changed its ground rules a few years ago to effectively lower the right-field fence.

“I feel like I kind of put that one in the universe, because I was warming up, and I was like, ‘When did they change that yellow line?’” Bieber said with a rueful grin. ”Once I said that, I was like, ‘Oh man, it better not get me.’ And it ended up getting me.”

About 90 minutes later, Taylor Ward took Bieber right over that unfamiliar yellow line on the fence for the first of his two homers in another win for the surging Los Angeles Angels.

Ward drove in all three runs off Bieber, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Guardians on Monday night.

Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh in his first game of the season replacing Shohei Ohtani as the Halos’ leadoff hitter. Ward delivered the first multi-homer game of his career and became only the third player to hit multiple homers in a game off Bieber (1-1), the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

“Just found two barrels and got lucky with it,” said Ward, whose OPS has ballooned to 1.125 in his impressive start to the season.

Lorenzen (2-1) took another strong step in his move into the Angels’ rotation this season after several years as a reliever in Cincinnati. Although he walked four, the right-hander didn’t allow a Cleveland runner to reach third while getting sharp defense behind him.

“You know you have to be on top of your game (against an ace like Bieber), and tonight I wasn’t, to be really honest,” Lorenzen said. “I was just going for weak contact, because I didn’t have my best stuff. We were improvising and just competing.”

Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout — the third shutout already this season by the perpetually pitching-poor Angels. Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his third save, completing three perfect innings by LA’s bullpen.

Bieber is a native of next-door Orange, California, who played at Laguna Hills High School. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and played at Fullerton Union High School.

Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend. Cleveland recalled Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before the game, and the 24-year-old outfielder went 2 for 3.

“Thought he swung the bat like he belonged here,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “I thought he handled himself pretty well.”

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after being moved from leadoff to the No. 2 spot. The AL MVP was Los Angeles’ leadoff hitter for the first 16 games of the season, but his on-base percentage is down to .273.

Ward, the rising outfielder who took over the leadoff spot, opened the scoring with a full-count, two-out homer to center in the fifth. Myles Straw nearly pulled it back, but he missed on a leaping attempt.

Ward connected again on a full-count breaking ball in the seventh, scoring Max Stassi.

TEPID TRIPLE

Mike Trout led off the sixth with a check-swing chopper that bounded perfectly down the right-field line for his 50th career triple. The three-time AL MVP is third in franchise history in triples, trailing only Jim Fregosi and Chone Figgins.

The next four Angels failed to drive Trout home, however.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Palacios was called up because rookie OF Steven Kwan was out of the lineup with right hamstring tightness. Kwan also ran into the wall last weekend at Yankee Stadium, but apparently wasn’t seriously injured in the collision.

Angels: OF Brandon Marsh was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. He intends to play Tuesday.

Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has thrown eight innings over his first two starts without allowing an earned run for the Angels. He faces Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38), who pitched seven impressive innings of two-hit ball last season in his only previous matchup with the Halos.

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
KEYT

Ward, Ohtani lead Angels over Guardians 9-5 for 4th straight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and the surging Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians for their fourth consecutive win. Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who look for their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982 on Thursday afternoon. The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez’s two home runs.
ESPN

Taylor Ward hits grand slam, falls just shy of cycle in highlight performance for Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Taylor Ward came to bat in Wednesday's seventh inning having already accumulated a home run, a triple and a double. The thought of hitting for the cycle, Ward said, seeped into his mind and made him overly aggressive. It prompted him to swing immediately and produce a harmless fly ball to right field, ending his bid for only the ninth cycle in Los Angeles Angels history after just one pitch.
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians utility option Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Naylor out of the lineup against a talented southpaw in Sandoval. Oscar Mercado is replacing Naylor in right field and hitting sixth.
FOX Sports

Guardians aim to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Angels

LINE: Angels -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six games in a row. Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2...
numberfire.com

Jo Adell hitting sixth for Angels on Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Adell will operate left field after Brandon Marsh was moved to center, Mike Trout was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, and Shohei Ohtani was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill, our...
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for roles in Mets melee

Busch Stadium saw some fireworks not related to the final score of Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals when the benches and bullpens cleared after New York's Yoan Lopez threw an up-and-in pitch toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the eighth inning after J.D. Davis of the Mets was plunked in the foot in the top half of that same frame.
The Associated Press

Blackhawks hire longtime Cubs exec Greenberg as associate GM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks completed their leadership team, hiring longtime Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson on Thursday. The Blackhawks said Greenberg will be responsible for “overseeing the strategic systems and processes that will fuel” the team’s hockey operations....
The Associated Press

DeRozan, Bulls looking to build on breakthrough season

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan already had his sights set on next season. The five-time All-Star was looking forward to 4 a.m. workouts in Los Angeles and putting teammates through “hell” when they join him, particularly Patrick Williams. He wants to build on a standout season and help the Chicago Bulls make the next jump after taking a big step forward. He gets the sense from management they’ll try to do it with their core remaining intact.
