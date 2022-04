The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to have one of the most powerful lineups in 2022, but so far early in the regular season they’ve been defeating teams another way. While they only have a collective .404 slugging percentage, the Dodgers are tied for the MLB lead with 13 stolen bases. St. Louis Cardinals also have that many, while the Baltimore Orioles, L.A. Angels and New York Mets have 12 stolen bases each.

