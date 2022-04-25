Chris Redden’s Skateboard Dream Fulfilled

If you like to enjoy the outdoors while exercising and being with friends and family you should definitely check out Disc Golf. Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target; it is played using rules similar to golf The sport is usually played on a course with 9 or 18 holes. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee pad or area toward a target, known as a basket, throwing again from where the previous throw landed until the basket is reached. Usually, the number of throws a player uses to reach each basket is tallied (often in relation to par), and players seek to complete each hole in the lowest number of total throws.
Comments / 0