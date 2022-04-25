ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Chris Redden’s Skateboard Dream Fulfilled

By Micheline Maynard
annarborobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Redden’s Olympia Skate Shop in Ypsilanti has drawn customers from across the state and around the...

annarborobserver.com

100.7 WITL

Michigan’s Oldest Concrete Road Is In Calumet

I'm seriously puzzled how the oldest concrete road in Michigan is not only in pretty good condition considering it's almost 120 years old, but is in better shape than most of the roads we have over here in Kalamazoo. Another thing that trips me up is it's in the town of Calumet, which is located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, and we all know how much more brutal winters are in the Upper Peninsula than in the lower. So what's the magic elixir they mixed in their concrete to make it last the test of time? One person went to discover just this:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

Loved Longtime WNEM TV-5 Reporter Jay Brandow Passes Away

Family, friends, and former colleagues are morning the passing of a much-loved member of the media world. Former WNEM reporter Jay Brandow passed away Tuesday, April 12th. He was 67. Brandow was a fixture on local television after he joined WNEM TV-5 in August 1984. The popular reporter retired in...
CELEBRITIES
WOOD

Samaritas Be the Rock gala welcomes Olympic Skater to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Samaritas are inviting you to become an “agent of change” this September at the Be the Rock Gala. The event will take place on Monday, September 19th at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. Attendees can look forward to hearing from Olympic Gold Medalist, professional skate, Adoptive Father, Cancer survivor and advocate, and best selling Author, Scott Hamilton.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: West Bloomfield ace Logan Pikur purring from the bump, plate in ’22

West Bloomfield junior hurler Logan Pikur is a force of nature on the mound. The poise. The pinpoint precision. The velocity. The Craftiness. Exhibit A: Pikur, one of the top aces in Oakland County, spun a beauty over the weekend to blank defending Division 1 state champ Grand Blanc 3-0. Working five innings of three-hit ball, he struck out seven Bobcat batters to push his record on the young season to 4-1.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
#Skateboard#Olympia Skate Shop
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
100.7 WITL

10 Places You Can Play Disc Golf Around West Michigan

If you like to enjoy the outdoors while exercising and being with friends and family you should definitely check out Disc Golf. Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target; it is played using rules similar to golf The sport is usually played on a course with 9 or 18 holes. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee pad or area toward a target, known as a basket, throwing again from where the previous throw landed until the basket is reached. Usually, the number of throws a player uses to reach each basket is tallied (often in relation to par), and players seek to complete each hole in the lowest number of total throws.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
InsideHook

Michigan Explores the Idea of Becoming a Spaceflight Destination

What’s it like to live in an era where private space travel is on the rise? One aspect of it involves getting familiar with a lot of new launch locations. There was once a time when Cape Canaveral was the prime location associated with sending people into space. Now, things are a bit more geographically dispersed — consider Virgin Galactic’s facility in New Mexico, for example.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX Sports

Michigan's Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft. Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida. Diabate has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
ANN ARBOR, MI

