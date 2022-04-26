ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

New Collinsville animal ordinances began in late May

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bntvo_0fKAP76Z00
(Sarah Wilson)

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A series of new animal ordinances begin in Collinsville next month.

The information was shared on the Collinsville Police Department’s Facebook page. The ordinances will begin May 27.

One ordinance will require individuals to clean up after their animal and to be prepared to clean up after them.

As the Collinsville Police Department put it, “please make sure when walking your pets that you bring baggies to clean up your animals feces.”

The City of Collinsville will also require dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

If you do not wish to spay/neuter, you can instead pick up an intact tag when purchasing a tag.

However to qualify for an intact tag, all other ordinances must be followed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Revitalize T-Town helps its 2,500th homeowner

TULSA, Okla. — Revitalize T-Town, an organization aimed at helping low-income Tulsans repair their homes, has helped its 2,500th homeowner. Mr. and Mrs. W have lived at their north Tulsa address for more than 40 years. Mr. W is now 90, and worked much of his life until he had a heart attack.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Collinsville, OK
Government
Collinsville, OK
Lifestyle
Collinsville, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Collinsville, OK
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#City Limits#Feces#Police#Cox Media Group
KTUL

Tulsa police identify teen dropped off at hospital

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a teenager who was dropped off at a local hospital over the past weekend. TPD says the teen is in good health, but non-verbal and unable to communicate with staff. He also has no identification with him.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
KRMG

Tulsa police share photos of Sgt. Craig Johnson out of uniform

TULSA, Okla. — The jury recommended the death penalty for David Ware on Wednesday for Ware’s first-degree murder conviction for shooting and killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson at a traffic stop in June 2020. Tulsa police released photos of Sgt. Johnson that depict his home life. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy