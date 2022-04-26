ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TKO: Tatum leading homegrown Celtics

By Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
 2 days ago

When it was Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, it was great fun. The original “Dream Team” brought
the best basketball players together so the U.S. could chase Olympic gold in basketball.
“TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion thinks it’s way less fun when NBA teams try and build their own dream team.
Boston with St. Louis native Jayson Tatum are proving sometimes you can draft a pretty good squad as well.

