ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Expert: Elon Musk Twitter buy could mean trouble

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euCnD_0fKAODqx00

From Tesla to Space X, and to the Boring Company digging tunnels under Las Vegas, Elon Musk has his hands in many projects over the last few decades, but arguably his biggest move is purchasing Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

The news came Monday after weeks of attempts to acquire the social media giant.

READ: Twitter will go private after it enters 'definitive agreement' with Elon Musk

In tweets from his account, Musk promised to make the platform more friendly for "free speech," drawing mixed reactions from people in Las Vegas.

"Elon Musk just worries me in general," said Khrystal Jackson.

Jackson is worried. As mid-term elections approach, any move to loosen limits on misinformation, disinformation, or hate speech could be dangerous.

"You're not going to take down posts, and people could just lie about anything they want to about the election," she said. "Like persuade people on a wide scale and nobody is going to monitor? That's kind of scary."

Others, like Christian Merry, celebrated the announcement, believing big tech companies have been censoring voices from the right side of the political aisle.

"You've got snowflakes, like, the liberals and stuff, who they can say what they want to say," Merry said. "But when Republicans or whoever is for Trump and Musk, they want to say what they want to say, they don't like that."

UNLV social media researcher Mary Blankenship was concerned about the announcement, but said proposed changes like clamping down on bot accounts could improve user experience.

"I don't want to go right into a panic," Blankenship said.

Blankenship said social media sites have historically fallen short in an obligation to remove harmful content from platforms, and relaxing rules could turn Twitter into a platform where it's near impossible to find credible information that is potentially made worse by bot accounts and bad actors.

"Mostly troll accounts," she said. "Which can be real individuals and get through human verification, but their intention is still to spread incorrect facts that can be harmful."

Blankenship said regardless of how rules change, people should never interact with bot or troll accounts as it just raises their profile, and people should double check all sources to ensure that they are credible before sharing.

KTNV reached out to Elon Musk and his PR team for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Comments / 18

John Levendoski
1d ago

Don't worry, Democrats will still have free speach to lie. Now at least, people will be able to see the truth too.

Reply(2)
22
Jaime Kalbaugh
1d ago

It pleases me to see liberals “becoming concerned” about “free speech”. The snowflakes are melting over this.

Reply
16
Thorne
1d ago

Oh no... The wackjob left's little echo chamber is about to be deconstructed a bit to allow dissenting thought. How will the world ever survive?

Reply
5
Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Disinformation#Big Tech#Elon Musk Twitter#Republicans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Elon Musk will restore her banned Twitter account

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those on the right celebrating Elon Musk’s impending takeover of Twitter on Monday.The Georgia representative saw her personal account permanently banned from the site on 2 January of this year after she repeatedly used the account to share false or easily disprovable claims about Covid-19, including a blatantly false assertion that the Covid-19 vaccine was dangerous and leading to thousands of deaths in the US.On Monday, she predicted that a purchase of the company by billionaire Mr Musk would result in that ban being lifted.“Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Hollywood Reporter

$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"Elon Musk...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy