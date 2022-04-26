Local Saddle Bronc riders ready to accomplish big things in the PRCA

In Part 4 of the series we learn how horsemanship on a ranch and horsemanship in the rodeo go hand in hand. Rick Anderson and his daughter Marti Anderson have been ranchers their entire life out in Eagle Point, both competing in the rodeo and now both are members of the Jackson County Stockmen's Association and help put on the ranch rodeo in July. Barbara Loper, Carolyn Ryder and Sam Carpenter are all part of Southern Oregon Barrel Racing Association.

