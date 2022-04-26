Job seekers seeing new kinds of benefits as remote work changes workplace

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) CEOs know they have a tough road ahead. Many issues they’ve faced over the past two years—remote work, supply chain backups, product shortages, inflation —will likely subside with the pandemic or soon after, the labor shortage they’re up against now almost assuredly will not. The U.S.’s aging population and increasing retirements won’t resolve any time soon. Now business leaders have to change their salaries, benefits, and entire work cultures to one-up each other and reel in talent.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO