Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Approaches double-double off bench

Ball (knee) said Thursday that he's still experiencing pain, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Ball sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-January and missed the second half of the season due to the issue. He experienced a setback in his recovery process in March before he was officially ruled out for the season, and he said Thursday that he's now at a standstill in his rehab. The 24-year-old will visit with a specialist next week now that the Bulls' season has concluded, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss at least a portion of the offseason program since he's still dealing with pain.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO