NBA

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Approaches double-double off bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Achiuwa contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference...
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sounds off after game-winning dagger vs. Timberwolves

NBA fans were given a treat on Tuesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves put on a show. In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Grizzlies found themselves tied with a couple seconds remaining, inbounding side out. Memphis superstar Ja Morant took the inbounds pass, made a move and hit an incredibly athletic and agile layup with one second left. The shot proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies won Game 5, 111-109.
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Key Takeaways From Pelicans-Suns NBA Playoffs Game 5

View the original article to see embedded media. While they won two straight games in the Play-In Tournament to claim the 8-seed in the Western Conference, nobody was giving the New Orleans Pelicans a shot to beat the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs. Heading into Tuesday night’s...
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes speaks out on injury status ahead of do-or-die Game 6 vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors are trying to make an unprecedented comeback from down 0-3 . They’re going to need Scottie Barnes to do it. The season’s rookie of the year suffered an ankle injury during Game 1 of the series and missed the next two contests during his recovery. All three games resulted in defeats for the Canadian side. Toronto has since won their last two games with Scottie Barnes in the lineup, and it looks like he’s more than ready for another go-around in Game 6.
CBS Sports

Bulls' Lonzo Ball: Still experiencing knee pain

Ball (knee) said Thursday that he's still experiencing pain, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Ball sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-January and missed the second half of the season due to the issue. He experienced a setback in his recovery process in March before he was officially ruled out for the season, and he said Thursday that he's now at a standstill in his rehab. The 24-year-old will visit with a specialist next week now that the Bulls' season has concluded, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss at least a portion of the offseason program since he's still dealing with pain.
CBS Sports

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Facing Kings on Thursday

Martin will start Thursday against visiting Los Angeles, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Martin has played quite well -- albeit in limited action -- this season, turning in a 1.69 GAA and .953 save percentage over four appearances. He'll face a Kings squad playing the second of a back-to-back that's also opted to rest several players in advance of the postseason.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play in Game 1

Brown is experiencing left hamstring tightness but is expected to play in Game 1 against the Bucks on Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that Brown's injury could impact him throughout the team's second-round series against Milwaukee, but he's expected to play through the issue. Brown was productive during the Celtics' first-round series against Brooklyn, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 38.8 minutes per game.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland finishes third in Most Improved Player voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland finished third in Most Improved Player voting, the league announced Monday. Garland’s 2019 draft classmate, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, was named the winner. Morant finished with 221 points, including 38 first-place votes. San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray came in second, tallying 183 points and 20 first-place votes. Garland was a close third, totaling 178 points and 11 first-place votes.
CBS Sports

What's next for Bulls? Chicago is in unique position, but needs another aggressive summer to contend in 2023

The NBA's tanking-contending binary is what created the 2021-22 Chicago Bulls. The majority of the league's front offices subscribe to the theory that contending for a championship means acquiring multiple All-NBA players, and the two simplest ways of doing so are being good enough to attract them or bad enough to draft them. Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas recognized a possibility inefficiency and slid into the middle ground.
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Opens scoring in loss

McCann scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. McCann has surged late in the season with two goals and seven assists in his last nine games. The 25-year-old forward tallied with 1:01 left in the first period Wednesday. He's up to 27 goals, 49 points, 193 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-27 rating through 72 outings. He'll have up to two more chances to achieve his first 50-point campaign.
