We’re back at it again with another installment of our What to Watch column. We’ve been gone for a couple of weeks, and so much has gone down both on TV and at the box office. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 quickly made its way to No. 1, and Michael Bay returned with his latest action flick Ambulance. On TV, Atlanta has been killing it with some thought-provoking episodes, while Woke returned for Season 2, and The Kardashians made their grand move to Hulu. April has had a lot to offer so far and this week is one of its strongest yet!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO