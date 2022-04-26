Extraordinary moment 'worker' covers up a sign saying 'if you mess up, fess up' at a factory moments before Scott Morrison campaigned there

Scott Morrison has come under fire from Labor after factory workers were caught covering up a sign about 'messing up' moments before the Prime Minister made a campaign stop.

Mr Morrison was visited a factory in Townsville on Tuesday morning as part of a tour of key battleground seats in Queensland.

Reporters witnessed an employee covering up a placard reading 'If you mess up, Fess Up' with a hi-vis vest moments, before Mr Morrison addressed media in the room.

Liberal staffers appeared to tell a worker to cover up a motivation sign at a Townsville factory on Tuesday prior to Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking in front of it

Party staffers conduct 'advance' work prior to public appearances to prevent any PR nightmares, like that of then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott's infamous picture in front of a Canberra Reject Shop in 2015.

Several members of Mr Morrison's Liberal team were pictured observing the sign prior to the PM's visit, with one man in a white collared shirt and backpack holding a high vis up to the sign.

It was a factory worker who eventually placed the covering over the sign, but not before being caught by several members of the media.

Labor were quick to pounce on the images, with the party's official Facebook page mocking the PM's blunder.

'REVEALED: Scott Morrison's political plan - If you mess up, cover up,' they posted.

Andrew Leigh, Labor's Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury and Charities, also accused Mr Morrison of a 'cover up'.

'Scott Morrison's approach to leadership: if you see a sign exhorting you to fess up when you mess up, then cover up,' he posted to Twitter.

Other social media users suggested the optics of being caught covering the sign were worse than him speaking in front of the slogan in the first place.

'So worried about the optics they actually make the optics worse,' one person tweeted.

'So the factory's values need to be hidden because they might embarrass the visiting PM,' another wrote.

Others referenced the infamous picture of Mr Abbott, suggesting the Liberals had learned from past mistakes.

'Someone learned a lesson... sort of...' he posted.

Many compared the cover up to the infamous picture of then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott appearing in front of a Reject Shop in Canberra in 2015

Mr Morrison spoke about the Coalition's commitment to growing the economy at the press event, again following the party line urging Australians to remain with the government they know rather than the unknown prospect of Labor.

'If we weren't running a strong economy, if we weren't managing our finances, we couldn't have done any of those things. That is why we say a strong economy means a stronger future and that is why you can't risk Labor,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

'You can't risk Labor because they can't manage an economy which means it would be a weak economy. With a weak economy, the essential services that you rely on are put at risk.

'My message is very clear, don't risk Labor, choose the Liberal and National candidates and LNP candidates, particularly here in Queensland, that way you can get a strong economy which means a stronger future.'