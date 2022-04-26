New Collinsville animal ordinances began in late May

(Sarah Wilson)

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A series of new animal ordinances begin in Collinsville next month.

The information was shared on the Collinsville Police Department’s Facebook page. The ordinances will begin May 27.

One ordinance will require individuals to clean up after their animal and to be prepared to clean up after them.

As the Collinsville Police Department put it, “please make sure when walking your pets that you bring baggies to clean up your animals feces.”

The City of Collinsville will also require dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

If you do not wish to spay/neuter, you can instead pick up an intact tag when purchasing a tag.

However to qualify for an intact tag, all other ordinances must be followed.

