ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

New Collinsville animal ordinances began in late May

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHmqW_0fKAMNkd00
(Sarah Wilson)

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A series of new animal ordinances begin in Collinsville next month.

The information was shared on the Collinsville Police Department’s Facebook page. The ordinances will begin May 27.

One ordinance will require individuals to clean up after their animal and to be prepared to clean up after them.

As the Collinsville Police Department put it, “please make sure when walking your pets that you bring baggies to clean up your animals feces.”

The City of Collinsville will also require dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

If you do not wish to spay/neuter, you can instead pick up an intact tag when purchasing a tag.

However to qualify for an intact tag, all other ordinances must be followed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Collinsville, OK
Government
Collinsville, OK
Lifestyle
Collinsville, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Collinsville, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Dog#Police#Feces#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy