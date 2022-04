Jazz: +2.5 (-108) 209.5 (Over: -108/Under: -108) It’s time we say goodbye to the Utah Jazz as we know them. This team is going to get blown up because they will lose Game 6 and lose in the first round again. Utah clearly doesn’t have answer for the Mavs with Doncic in the game. The Jazz snuck out a win in Game 5, but that was the end of their luck.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO