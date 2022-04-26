ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karol G announces new tour, including San Diego stop

By Domenick Candelieri
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will be one of the many stops for Reggaeton and Latin trap artist Karol G’s new “$trip Love Tour,” which she announced on Monday.

Pechanga Arena will be hosting the artist’s concert on Oct. 13.

“The entire world has witnessed the impact of Karol G and her unique way of bringing her avant-garde style to the evolution and growth of Latin music around the globe,” the arena stated Monday in a press release.

Local restaurant among top xiao long bao (soup dumpling) spots in US, according to Yelp

Known for her hit song “Provenza,” which reached the #1 spot on YouTube’s “Global Trending” chart with its music video, Karol G’s new “$trip Love Tour” follows her previous “Bichota Tour” that broke multiple sales records, according to concert officials.

Karol G plans to visit 30 cities in North America, starting with Chicago, New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and more before wrapping up in Vancouver.

