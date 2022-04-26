Ronnie Stanley expected to be ready by Week 1

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GM Eric DeCosta recently expressed uncertainty about the seventh-year lineman’s prospective September readiness, but Ian Rapoport of NFL.com notes a recent checkup revealed good news on that front. Stanley is on pace to be available when the Ravens begin the season (Twitter link).

Stanley, 28, has undergone three ankle surgeries over the past year and change. He suffered a season-ending ankle malady midway through the 2020 season, prompting a procedure, and went through a second operation early in the 2021 offseason. After the former top-10 pick worked his way back to the field by Week 1, when he played 100% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps, more ankle trouble emerged. Stanley did not return last season, having surgery again following his decision to wrap his season in October.

All this has stalled the career of a quality tackle in his prime and significantly impacted the Ravens’ offensive front. Four seasons remain on Stanley’s $19.75M-per-year contract. The Notre Dame product is on the Ravens’ books at $18.6M in 2022.

Baltimore traded longtime right tackle-turned-Stanley replacement Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City last year and ended up using center Patrick Mekari primarily on the right side. This obviously marked a major step back from the Stanley-Brown pairing of the previous three-plus seasons. Primary 2021 left tackle Alejandro Villanueva retired last month, raising the stakes a bit on Stanley’s return. While the Ravens did add proven right tackle starter Morgan Moses in free agency, they have been linked to the tackle position with their first-round pick.