Arkansas State

Talk of the Town – April 25

KTLO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today as we visit...

www.ktlo.com

BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
KYTV

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
KTBS

More defendants, charges added to investigation of Arkansas clinics

TEXARKANA, Ark., -- More defendants and charges have been added to a federal indictment alleging opioid abuse at several southwest Arkansas clinics. Five nurses and three pharmacists were named in the original indictment. Michael Lansdell, Rusty Griffin and Michael Martin -- along with the Lansdell Family Clinic -- have been...
Kait 8

Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced Monday she would be resigning from her position next month. In a resignation letter sent to Region 8 News, she thanked the people of Craighead County for giving her the opportunity to serve them, and she would assist with the transition over the upcoming weeks.
Kait 8

Paragould City Councilman passes away

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city councilman who made his mark on the city of Paragould died this week. According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25. A chairman of the police committee, Camp was a strong advocate for increasing officer pays and...
THV11

Arkansas won't accept $146 million in federal rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that the state will not accept $146,000,000 of Emergency Rental Assistance funds from the government. He claimed the state doesn't need it right now, but there are others who don't agree. "Our economy has returned, there's jobs aplenty out there,"...
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

What to know: Spartanburg city-county government complex expected to be complete by 2025

Spartanburg city and county governments are looking to provide "one-stop customer service" for area residents by building a new city-county government complex at the current site of Spartanburg City Hall on 145 W. Broad St. Monday night, the resolution was approved unanimously by the Spartanburg City Council following unanimous approval...
