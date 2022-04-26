ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Randy Orton Has 20th Anniversary Celebration On Raw, Edge Reveals Stable Name

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Randy Orton celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE with a segment and then a match on this week’s Raw. Orton started off the show with the celebration segment, which saw a...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE RAW Superstar Gets A Name Change

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to lose his first name. According to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec, the former NXT Champion will be going by only “Ciampa” going forward. The change is effective immediately. On Monday’s RAW, the announcers referred to the veteran wrestler...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Six Months, Already Has Multiple Issues

Good to see you again. There are certain things that you learn watching wrestling and one of the biggest is to never say never. No matter what is going on in the wrestling world, there is (almost) always a chance that it can be reversed. Someone can let anger go, a company could change its mind or something else could happen to get rid of an issue. That seems to be the case again.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe News#Usos
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Current WWE Star As “A Young John Cena”

John Cena appearances on WWE programming are rare nowadays, but the former WrestleMania main eventer was the face of the company for many years. During his time at the top of WWE it was clear that Vince McMahon had a lot of faith in John Cena, and it seems that the Chairman of the Board sees something special in a current WWE Raw star.
WWE
411mania.com

Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name

Brian “Road Dogg” James recently discussed the animosity he had towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after he and Billy Gunn were released from WWE (they’ve all since made peace with each other and were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019) as well as coming up with the Voodoo Kin Mafia name for he and Gunn in TNA on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Tapings For 4/29/22

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Knoxville, to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. * Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits. This will be the 500th episode of WWE Main Event, which premiered on October 3, 2012. WWE...
WWE
PWMania

New WrestleMania Backlash Match Announced

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Instagram Photo Deemed Too Violent

Alexa Bliss revealed Tuesday that a recent image of her nose recovery was deemed too violent by Instagram. In March, Bliss shared several videos on social media from after she had sinus surgery. Last September, we noted how Bliss took time away from WWE to undergo sinus surgery. She was...
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Damian Priest is unleashed

Mixed Tag Team Match: Dana Brooke & Reggi vs Tamina & Tozawa (special referee R-Truth) After the wonderful wedding of last week, here we are in a match with the two married couples. But first, we enjoy a video shot a few hours before where R-Truth proposes to the two couples to do couple therapy and proposes the match that for those minutes will have the rules of the 24/7 Championship suspended.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There Might Be Some New Free Agent Wrestlers On The Market Soon

That could make things interesting. One of the most interesting things to see in wrestling is a free agent hitting the market. There is so much talent out there and it can be fascinating to see where someone might wind up going. It is something that you get to see every now and then, but now we might be seeing a good number of wrestlers hitting the markets unless something changes.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: There's to be a big surprise on Raw

WWE informed that this Monday on WWE Raw there will be the return of former Raw champion Becky Lynch who had disappeared from the company's TV shows after losing the title at Wrestlemania 38, but had justified her absence during a live show. Becky Lynch will be returning to the...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Edge's New WWE Faction Finally Has a Name

Edge's faction finally has a name — Judgement Day. The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel leading up to his WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles, claiming to sit atop the "Mountain of Omnipotence" while adopting a few supernatural aspects to his presentation. He wound up winning his match against Styles thanks to interference from Damian Priest, who wound up aligning himself with "The Rated-R Superstar." Reports of WWE adding more members have since popped up, but this week's Raw saw the group finally get a name.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Before Release

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Second Generation Star Makes NXT Debut

The new generation. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world today and some of them are the children of previous wrestlers. In a way, these wrestlers have a leg up on others as they have grown up around someone in the industry and have probably been given some insight on how things work. It can be fascinating to see how they do as a result and that seems to be the case again.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy