West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships. West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.

2 DAYS AGO