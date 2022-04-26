ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Glenn Jacobs Meets Ezekiel At Raw, Says He’s Not Kane (Clip)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzekiel had a run in with someone he thought was Kane backstage at tonight’s Raw, but it turned out it was just Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Elias’ younger brother appeared in a video when he interrupted an interview by...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
411mania.com

Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name

Brian “Road Dogg” James recently discussed the animosity he had towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after he and Billy Gunn were released from WWE (they’ve all since made peace with each other and were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019) as well as coming up with the Voodoo Kin Mafia name for he and Gunn in TNA on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names Something Randy Orton Did Not Want To Do In Their Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joined Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha to discuss the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut in WWE. Mick shared his surprise at Orton, or any pro wrestler, surpassing the twenty-year mark as an active...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
wrestlinginc.com

LA Knight Reportedly Done With WWE NXT

LA Knight is reportedly finished with the WWE NXT brand. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are no plans moving forward for Knight in NXT. Knight is already considered to be a main roster Superstar following his recent SmackDown dark match appearances. Knight’s last NXT 2.0 match...
WWE
PWMania

New WrestleMania Backlash Match Announced

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Tapings For 4/29/22

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Knoxville, to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. * Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits. This will be the 500th episode of WWE Main Event, which premiered on October 3, 2012. WWE...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Reveals What He Told The Young Bucks After Cody Rhodes Left WWE

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, WWE superstar Kevin Owens talked about signing a multi-year deal with the WWE in December and how directly dealing with Vince McMahon impacted his decision to stay. Given his relationship with many talents in AEW including The Young...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Second Generation Star Makes NXT Debut

The new generation. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world today and some of them are the children of previous wrestlers. In a way, these wrestlers have a leg up on others as they have grown up around someone in the industry and have probably been given some insight on how things work. It can be fascinating to see how they do as a result and that seems to be the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Reveals Question Fans Ask Him He Finds “Hurtful”

During a recent interview with Wrassle Rap AEW’s Ricky Starks spoke about how some fans think he is retired due to how little he wrestles on AEW TV. The Team Taz star admitted that it is hurtful when people say that and he wants audiences to not forget that he is still active in the ring, as well as doing commentary work.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Trolls Seth Rollins’ Outfit On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Before Release

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

Mustafa Ali Returns on WWE Raw, Miz and Austin Theory Poke Fun as His Release Request

Mustafa Ali appeared on WWE programming for the first time in roughly six months on this week's Monday Night Raw, interrupting a Miz TV segment between The Miz & Austin Theory. Ali stated back in January that he had requested his release from WWE, which the company rejected. Since Ali still had more than two years left on his contract, he was left without any options and began posting videos of himself training as fans persistently got #FreeAli tweeting.
AUSTIN, TX
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy