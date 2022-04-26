La Crosse School District eyes Trane Technologies building for consolidated high school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse School District is releasing more information about plans to potentially consolidate its high schools.

The district wants to build a new consolidated high school at the Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road.

It would cost nearly $195 million and, according to the district, raise property taxes by $8 for every $100,000 of property value.

The school district will send a survey to tax payers the week of May 1.

The district is dealing with declining enrollment and aging buildings.

“Our middle school buildings are all over 80 years old and at the end of their life cycle,” Superintendent Aaron Engel said in a news release. “By building one new high school, high school students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities that will improve our community for generations. Middle school students will immediately have an upgrade in facilities by moving into high school buildings that are 30 to 40 years newer than the existing middle school buildings.”

School district administrators looked at 11 options for a consolidated high school and determined the best site was the Trane Technologies building.

The district has not bought the land, but has secured the right to buy it, if voters support a referendum.

The district will host community informational sessions on the district’s long-range facility plan from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 and May 3 at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse.

