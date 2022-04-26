ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Into the WVU tailgates!

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay heads into WVU tailgates ahead...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center. The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil commits to Ohio State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State. McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.
MORGANTOWN, WV
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Metro News

Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Engineering & Public Works Department is offering free materials to citizens including wood chips, fill dirt, firewood, leaves for compost and millings. Pickup is available on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morgantown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Gold Blue Spring
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia provides update on Wellsburg Bridge

It’s been a year since the largest bridge ever floated into place in Noth America was hoisted onto its piers above the Ohio River in Wellsburg. The 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge was floated down the river on barges and lifted into place by massive jacks on Monday, April 26, 2021. “The bridge […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WDTV

“We’re not looking at how good we are”: Lincoln softball prepares for postseason

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln softball knows what it’s going to take to go as far as they want to in the postseason. “Really just focusing I think. Realizing we all want it, we just have to really zone in and work at it,” senior infielder Alania Rice said. “We’re not really looking at how good we are, just us playing together and we always have so much fun.”
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY

What to expect from Harrell’s offense after the spring game? Shots downfield

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it was Preston Fox making SC Top 10 worthy catches, Bryce Ford-Wheaton hauling in a deep pass in the end zone for a touchdown, or Will “Goose” Crowder connecting with Sam James for a 31-yard strike early on, there was plenty to take away from the in-game debut of Graham Harrell’s offense in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, April 26

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses drawing from your retirement plan. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

W.V. holds first Military Signing Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the first military signing week in West Virginia. All around the state students are being recognized for joining our country’s military. Lieutenant David Sullivan said it’s a great way to honor those students. “It’s such an opportunity to be able to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Summer programs at The Bridge Sports Complex announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The summer programming options at the Citynet Center have been announced. The second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million children who participate in summer camps nationwide. This year’s summer programs include the following:...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two of Class AAA’s best match up at The Dale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown hosted Bridgeport baseball tonight, a matchup of two of Class AAA’s best. Bridgeport struck first with a run from Cam Cole right off the bat, but Morgantown noted two in the third to pull ahead, and from there, it was all Mohigans. Morgantown secured...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Trail Side Pub

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Trail Side Pub in Salem. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
SALEM, WV
WBOY

Penn State at WVU: Where to watch, first pitch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest. This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy