Into the WVU tailgates!

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center. The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State. McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.
James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Engineering & Public Works Department is offering free materials to citizens including wood chips, fill dirt, firewood, leaves for compost and millings. Pickup is available on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morgantown...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport softball pulled away in the latter part of their matchup with Buckhannon-Upshur to win it 11-6. Rachel Mason totaled three RBIs and two runs, Maci Cook and Sadie Hamrick also produced two RBIs.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown baseball’s Aaron Jamison is the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week. Jamison has had an incredible all-around season on the field this spring - a .446 batting average, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs as of Tuesday morning - among other impressive stats.
It’s been a year since the largest bridge ever floated into place in Noth America was hoisted onto its piers above the Ohio River in Wellsburg. The 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge was floated down the river on barges and lifted into place by massive jacks on Monday, April 26, 2021. “The bridge […]
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln softball knows what it’s going to take to go as far as they want to in the postseason. “Really just focusing I think. Realizing we all want it, we just have to really zone in and work at it,” senior infielder Alania Rice said. “We’re not really looking at how good we are, just us playing together and we always have so much fun.”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it was Preston Fox making SC Top 10 worthy catches, Bryce Ford-Wheaton hauling in a deep pass in the end zone for a touchdown, or Will “Goose” Crowder connecting with Sam James for a 31-yard strike early on, there was plenty to take away from the in-game debut of Graham Harrell’s offense in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses drawing from your retirement plan. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the first military signing week in West Virginia. All around the state students are being recognized for joining our country’s military. Lieutenant David Sullivan said it’s a great way to honor those students. “It’s such an opportunity to be able to...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The summer programming options at the Citynet Center have been announced. The second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million children who participate in summer camps nationwide. This year’s summer programs include the following:...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown hosted Bridgeport baseball tonight, a matchup of two of Class AAA’s best. Bridgeport struck first with a run from Cam Cole right off the bat, but Morgantown noted two in the third to pull ahead, and from there, it was all Mohigans. Morgantown secured...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin will be the next head coach of the Morgantown girl’s basketball team. Goodwin was approvfed by the board on Tuesday night to take on the new role after 18 years as an assistant coach. He has been an assistant during several state champion...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest. This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy...
