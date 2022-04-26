This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln softball knows what it’s going to take to go as far as they want to in the postseason. “Really just focusing I think. Realizing we all want it, we just have to really zone in and work at it,” senior infielder Alania Rice said. “We’re not really looking at how good we are, just us playing together and we always have so much fun.”

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO